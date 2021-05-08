Pastors press for Brown case transparency: Religious leaders from across North Carolina marched in Elizabeth City Saturday to demand transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot outside his home last month by Pasquotank County deputies serving search and arrest warrants. Saturday's event sometimes echoed the anger and frustration of the lay protests that have persisted for more than two weeks, but also had the tone of a church revival. Active and retired pastors said they were in Elizabeth City to stand with Brown's family and the community, but also to press for the reform of police policies.