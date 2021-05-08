Burgum vetoed the portion of the bill that contains the sanctions, citing state law that already forbids “an agency of the state” from funding or supporting programs that do not “give preference, encouragement and support to normal childbirth.” Burgum said the sections he did not veto were intended to clarify that unless institutions abide by antiabortion policies, they are ineligible to receive challenge grant dollars.
The Republican-led North Dakota Legislature passed the bill, which was primarily aimed at preventing North Dakota State University from funneling grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education in the state.
The bill says any institution that enters into a contract with “a person that performs or promotes the performance of an abortion” would have its operating budget cut by 2.5%. The school official signing the contract also would face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
The sanction would mean a $2.8 million blow to the Fargo-based research university.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Miami-Dade officer charged with rape
A Miami-Dade police lieutenant and high-ranking union member was booked into a Palm Beach County jail late Friday on rape charges, records show.
Lt. John Jenkins, who last week resigned as executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA), is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to Palm Beach Sheriff’s jail booking log. An arrest report detailing what happened was not immediately available.
Jenkins is also suspended with pay. The rape case stems from an alleged incident that took place two weeks ago while he was in Palm Beach Gardens for a police union gala.
“I’m shocked and extremely disturbed by the charges,” PBA President Steadman Stahl said on Saturday morning.
The website for the Palm Beach County PBA shows that the “Black-tie optional” 13th Annual PBA Officer’s Ball was sold out at Trump National Jupiter Golf Club on April 24.
The three-day event, which included golf and dinners, took place at two locations. The alleged incident, according to the South Florida PBA, did not take place on the Trump property.
— Miami Herald
Pastors press for Brown case transparency: Religious leaders from across North Carolina marched in Elizabeth City Saturday to demand transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot outside his home last month by Pasquotank County deputies serving search and arrest warrants. Saturday's event sometimes echoed the anger and frustration of the lay protests that have persisted for more than two weeks, but also had the tone of a church revival. Active and retired pastors said they were in Elizabeth City to stand with Brown's family and the community, but also to press for the reform of police policies.
— From news services