Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh.
After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
Berry, 22, of Scottsbluff, was nearing parole after being convicted of forgery.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in state custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation of the death.