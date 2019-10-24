The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from a lawyer for Harbaugh.
The court records say Harbaugh defrauded investors by lying to them about having deals to sell tactical equipment to government customers of his company, Tactical Solutions Gear.
Harbaugh lives in Fremont and is a Dodge County deputy. He’s been placed on administrative leave. The court records don’t yet list a trial date.
