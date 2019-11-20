An AP survey last month showed that the majority of states hadn’t agreed to share their records with the bureau, which began requesting them in August.
The effort began after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, and the president instead ordered citizenship data compiled through federal and state administrative records.
___
Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD