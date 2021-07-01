Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about two years ago and her health had deteriorated significantly, according to court documents. John Kotopka told investigators he was “exhausted and couldn’t take care of her any longer” and he worried about the potential financial burden of her being cared for at a nursing home.
Kotopka also told police that he started thinking about hurting his wife of 57 years about 10 days before the shooting.
Kotopka is being held in the Lancaster County jail without bond. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message Thursday.