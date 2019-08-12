BRIDGEPORT, Neb. — Authorities say two women and three children died when their vehicle collided with a truck on a Nebraska Panhandle highway.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday, around 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) north of Bridgeport on U.S. Highway 385.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a northbound sport utility vehicle went out of control during heavy rain, crossed the center line and hit the oncoming truck.

The patrol says all five people in the SUV were killed, including the driver, 30-year-old Amy Rednest of Alliance, and an adult passenger, 31-year-old Vanessa Gomez, of Westminster, Colorado. Also killed were 14-year-old Nevaeh Montoya, of Westminster; 13-year-old Emma Reza; and 9-year-old Falicia Reza, both of Alliance.

The patrol says the truck driver, 61-year-old Brian Schmer, of Hudson, Colorado, was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport with non-life-threatening injuries.

___

Information from: KNEB-AM, http://www.kneb.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.