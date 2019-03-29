COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police were looking Friday for a man identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting of his next door neighbor after the killing was recorded on the victim’s cellphone.

The phone was found next to 63-year-old Gary Dolce’s body after he was shot several times on Wednesday in Colorado Springs and was still recording, The Gazette reported .

According to an arrest affidavit, the video shows a blue SUV driven by James William Hanlon, 53, who points a black handgun at Dolce while wearing a blue, disposable glove.

The video captures several shots and Dolce falling to the ground yelling “Oh my God!” A second volley of shots are heard but are not captured on video.

Police say Hanlon may have left the state.

The shooting happened about an hour after Hanlon was cited for having an aggressive animal. In an audio recording regarding that, an animal control officer and Hanlon can be heard talking about the fence separating his property from Dolce’s, according to the affidavit.



This photo released by the Colorado Springs Police Department on Friday, March 29, 2019 shows James William Hanlon. Authorities said Hanlon, 53, is suspected of killing his neighbor in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the incident was recorded by the victim’s cell phone. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

Over a month before the shooting, police responded to “an altercation” between Dolce and Hanlon, according to the arrest affidavit. Dolce told police “his neighbor was trying to get him to fight and that there were ongoing issues with the neighbor,” the document said.

