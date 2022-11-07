Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Authorities evacuated neighborhoods Monday near a chemical plant where a large fire was burning in coastal Georgia.
The fire sent a thick plume of smoke rising into the air from the plant located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Savannah.
The fire had been contained and was expected to burn itself out, Baasen said in an email message to The Associated Press. She said hazards from the smoke posed the largest concern, though there was also a potential the fire could cause explosions.