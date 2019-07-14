OHIO

Hometown celebrates astronaut Armstrong

New statues of astronaut Neil Armstrong were unveiled and an education center was dedicated in his name on Sunday as his hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio, continued celebrating its native son’s history-making moon mission 50 years ago this month.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials gathered at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta for the unveiling Sunday of a bronze life-size statue of Armstrong as a test pilot. Another statue of him as a boy sitting on a bench while holding a model airplane also was unveiled Sunday outside the museum.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center at the museum. That center is intended to promote science, technology, engineering and math learning.

The governor told those gathered at the museum that they were there to honor a courageous Ohioan “who inspired us 50 years ago, and a man who continues to really inspire us today.”

DeWine said the events were not only about honoring the past, but also about looking to the future. He said the hope is that the education center “will inspire young people, maybe future Neil Armstrongs, young people who have an interest in science and math, and maybe that will spark something special in them when they come in here.”

One of Armstrong’s sons, Mark Armstrong, talked of the importance of inspiring young people. “You’re just looking to make one connection with someone, a little boy or a little girl that starts to dream, and those dreams carry them throughout their entire lives.”

Armstrong stepped on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969.

— Associated Press

Remains believed to be actor's: Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court." Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he had not heard from his father for several days, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts. On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency cellphone ping. A resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road on Saturday. Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin's dog. Crews searching steep and rugged terrain found the human remains. There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday. The medical examiner will make the final identification. Levin's TV credits include "Alice," ''Hill Street Blues," ''Doogie Howser, M.D.," ''Night Court" and "Seinfeld." Levin also had roles in movies, including "The Golden Child," "Annie Hall" and "This is Spinal Tap."

— From news services