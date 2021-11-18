“As a scientist I could not sit idly by and watch the irrationalities of the world dismantle civilization, knowing that a dose of sensibility — a cosmic perspective in our collective thinking can save us from ourselves,” he said in a statement.
Previous books by Tyson, host of the National Geographic series “StarTalk” and director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium, include “Welcome to the Universe” and “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” The upcoming book marks the first time that Tyson, who has released books with W.W. Norton and Company and Princeton University Press among others, has worked with Holt. Next fall, Norton will release an updated paperback edition of the 2004 publication “Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution,” which Tyson co-wrote with Donald Goldsmith.