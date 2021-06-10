Co-defendant Brian Mark Lemley Jr., a 35-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Elkton, Maryland, is scheduled to appear before the same judge on Friday for a rearraignment, which typically signals a plea deal. The third defendant, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in December to helping Mathews illegally enter the U.S. from Canada in 2019.