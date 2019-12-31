James Pinkett was killed Saturday while helping kids take cover, his nephew Jemal Pinkett told The News Journal of Wilmington. The 67-year-old James Pinkett was sitting on the front porch of his Wilmington home when a car turned onto the one-way street and headed in the wrong direction, his nephew said. Jemal Pinkett said he was standing just down the street when he saw the car make a U-turn and four people began shooting out of it.