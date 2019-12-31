“Everybody started running,” he said. “And my uncle tried to get the kids who were playing in the street back into the house.”
He heard his uncle say he was shot. James Pinkett was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
On Monday, Wilmington police confirmed James Pinkett’s name, but didn’t release any other details about the shooting or possible suspects. Authorities have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.