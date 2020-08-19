Other cast members include Oscar winners Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett. Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman will have roles in the film.
“Pinocchio” will based on Carlo Collodi’s tale. The musical will follow the journey of a wooden boy who is magically brought life by a puppet-maker’s wish.
The story will be set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy. The film is set to debut in theaters and on Netflix.
