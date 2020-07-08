Smith abruptly quit Fox last fall after being at the network since its start.
NBC News has recently talked about giving CNBC a new look to compete with Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN, routinely the most popular networks on cable television.
“We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise,” said Mark Hoffman, CNBC chairman. “We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC.”
