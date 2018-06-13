LAS VEGAS — Nevada brothel owner ousts incumbent state lawmaker in Republican primary for legislative seat.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LAS VEGAS — Nevada brothel owner ousts incumbent state lawmaker in Republican primary for legislative seat.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Play right from this page