BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young has formally taken the oath of office at a ceremony in which he promised to address some of the city’s chronic problems.

The Thursday swearing-in comes a week after his predecessor resigned amid corruption investigations.

The Democrat and longtime City Council member inherits a city with failing schools, a thriving illegal drug market and one of the nation’s highest rates of violent crime.

Young became Baltimore’s interim leader in early April, when then-Mayor Catherine Pugh took leave for what her lawyer described as poor health. She resigned May 2.

Pugh is facing investigations into whether she arranged bulk sales of her self-published children’s books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attended the ceremony. The Republican pledged his full support for Young.

