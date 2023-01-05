New Biden-picked majority sworn in for federal utility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new board majority appointed by President Joe Biden to oversee the nation’s largest public utility has officially been sworn into office.
The U.S. Senate confirmed them last month. Some had been awaiting confirmation since spring 2021.
The new members join President Donald Trump’s three remaining appointees to fill out the nine-member board.
The next quarterly meeting of the board will take place in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, on Feb. 16.
The utility is reviewing power generation failures that led to its decision to resort to rolling blackouts on Dec. 23 and 24.