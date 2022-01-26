Watson was allowed to retire in “good standing” in 2019 despite being under investigation. The Wilmington Police Department investigated and sent five of the women letters saying their claims were sustained.
Watson has surrendered his police certification and his New Castle County retiree credentials as a result of the litigation, according to a county statement.
Watson agreed to pay the plaintiffs to settle their claims against him, but no portion of the county’s $1.7 million would be used for those payments, according to the ordinance.