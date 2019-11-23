By Associated Press November 23, 2019 at 12:41 PM ESTDOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Corrections has 21 new correctional officers joining the department.The Delaware State News reports that the new class graduated Friday with an hour-long graduation ceremony attended by Gov. John Carney.The new officers are from Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.The department still has 145 unfilled positions. That’s about a 10% vacancy rate.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy