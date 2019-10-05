WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida judge has reduced the terms of probation of a 21-year-old man who spent 10 days in jail after he overslept and missed jury duty.

News outlets report that Circuit Civil Judge John Kastrenakes reduced Deandre Somerville’s probation on Friday from 12 months to three months, and community service from 150 to 30 hours. Kastrenakes also said he would drop the contempt of court conviction from his record if he met the conditions of his probation.