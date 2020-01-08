Outgoing Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland, a Republican, said she was upset the homicide victim’s family hadn’t been notified about Sheppard’s clemency hearing. She wanted to give them time to weigh in, she said.

Her successor, Democrat Jack Stollsteimer, announced Wednesday that he would drop the case. He said the jeans “never left the Springside Mall.”

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who serves as chairman of the clemency board, had championed Sheppard’s release.

“To invoke a 30-year-old shoplifting charge, it just diminishes the whole process,” Fetterman, a Democrat, said last month.

Sheppard, 54, plans to live with a brother in Maryland.