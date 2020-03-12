The bill specifies that dogs can’t be left outside unattended at any time when the National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory or warning.
The bill also mandates that between Nov. 1 and March 31, or when temperatures drop below 35 degrees, dogs must be housed in spaces that are raised off the ground, are wind and water proof, are capable of preserving heat and contain a flap over the entrance. The bill prohibits owners from keeping dogs in areas with wire-only flooring.
The animal welfare legislation had been in the works for about two years and was lauded by animal advocates, including The Brandywine Valley SPCA, which provided lobbying support, according to The State News.
Violators could face a fine of $100 dollars for a first violation and up to $500 for repeated infractions, according to the bill.
