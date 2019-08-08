SMYRNA, Del. — Delaware prison officials are taking more steps to ensure that inmates don’t get illegal air mail deliveries.

Gov. John Carney planned to visit the state’s maximum-security prison in Smyrna on Thursday to sign a bill into law making it a Class F felony to deliver, or attempt to deliver, contraband by drone into Delaware prison facilities.

Officials note that unmanned aircraft systems are capable of delivering contraband into detention facilities without undergoing inspections.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.