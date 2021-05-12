Nasim Delavari, a friend of Giron’s since 2016 who was also a rock climber, told The Tribune that she came to understand that Giron had a hard upbringing. He had developed issues with alcoholism, she told the newspaper, and suffered from some degree of mental illness that included symptoms such as paranoia. She said he began to spiral after losing his job at the gym, but she did not know the circumstances that led to it.