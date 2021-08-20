Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on Friday urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri’s arrival.
Thursday marked exactly 30 years since Hurricane Bob came ashore in Rhode Island as a Category 2 storm, killing at least 17 people and leaving behind more than $1.5 billion of damage.
Large stretches of the Eastern Seaboard were mopping up on Friday from the effects of Henri’s predecessor, Tropical Depression Fred. In North Carolina, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said four people had died and five remained unaccounted for, down from around 20 reported missing on Thursday.
The National Weather Service warned of the potential for damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding from Henri, and officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that utility customers could lose power for a week or longer.
The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 345 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., and about 745 miles south of Montauk Point, N.Y. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
— Associated Press
Powerball adding 3rd weekly drawing: Lottery players will get more chances to win giant jackpots as the Powerball game shifts to three drawings a week in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales. The change will begin Monday, marking the first time the game will expand beyond two weekly drawings since it was launched 29 years ago. May Scheve Reardon, the Missouri Lottery executive director and current leader of Powerball, said the change is intended to create consistently larger prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered throughout most of the country, doesn't plan to add more drawings, said Pat McDonald, president of the Mega Millions Consortium and director of the Ohio Lottery.
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld: A killer whale died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego, and the reason was not immediately known, the aquarium and theme park said Friday. The 6-year-old female orca named Amaya died Thursday, and the cause of death will not be known until results of a necropsy are in, a process that could take weeks, SeaWorld said.
— Associated Press