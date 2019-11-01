Cromartie had been scheduled to die Wednesday for the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville. But the state Supreme Court issued an order that morning temporarily halting the execution.

The high court said it appeared the initial execution order was void because a trial court judge filed it while Cromartie still had an appeal pending with the Supreme Court. That appeal was ultimately rejected.

