Meanwhile, at the Met, Nezet-Seguin will help make history when he conducts the first opera by a Black composer ever performed there — Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” which is set to open the season Sept. 27. And it’s just one of three operas composed in the past 10 years that will be part of the Met season. (Lyric is also presenting Blanchard’s opera later in its season.)