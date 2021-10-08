The group has asked Gov. Bill Lee (R) and the state legislature to come up with plans to prevent the kind of widespread devastation communities such as Waverly experienced. They've asked lawmakers to create a state resilience office, engage in statewide planning, establish a revolving loan fund for local flood mitigation efforts, and for an investment in green infrastructure.
Local officials, like Hancock County Mayor Tom Harrison, welcomed the plan, saying such efforts are crucial because while the entire state experiences flooding, it varies depending on geography. Harrison's county, in the northeast corner of state, primarily experiences flooding from snow and mountain runoff in the spring. His 6,500 residents did not experience flooding in August, but it's not uncommon for primary or secondary roads to be blocked and school schedules disrupted by heavy rains.
"We have a flood or two, or three, every year," Harrison said.
Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said his community in west Tennessee experienced major flooding in 2010, and that development and construction have impacted watersheds and the ground's ability to absorb rainfall. He said that because each region is different, a statewide effort is needed for preventive planning, especially for small communities that may not have previously had to deal the problem.
"Each area is on its own trying to tackle these issues," Harrison said. "A collective statewide effort will be more beneficial to the whole. And I think Flood Ready is a movement that's getting started to try to get enough communities involved that we can talk to the state."
For residents struggling to get back on their feet, Flood Ready's efforts will be critical in preventing future deaths and planning for recovery efforts, some residents said. Michael Cooley said he and his two children had only been in their new apartment a week when the flooding hit early Aug. 21. The family, who had not even finished unpacking, lost everything.
Cooley, a single father who works as a truck driver hauling sawdust for a local paper mill, was making about $600 a week, but disruptions in the mill's production schedule and Cooley's recent battle with covid-19 mean he's not making anything right now. He and his son have been staying in a hotel room provided by the Red Cross, and his daughter is staying with family. He's looking for a new apartment but is having trouble finding anything he can afford, he said.
"You go one county over in all directions and the price jumps up," said Cooley, 47. "The same housing we were renting was $699 a month for a three-bedroom apartment. [In a] different county, [it's] $1,200 a month."
Other residents of the hard-hit community are in similar situations. As connections director for Compassion Church, Michelle McCaleb is one of many volunteers working to help the community rebuild, and she said 71 families are staying in hotels. The church distributes food and clothing and she's looking for plumbers, electricians, and other volunteers to help rebuild houses. McCaleb said one of the reasons so many Waverly residents are struggling to recover is that many of the apartment buildings that washed away in the flooding were public housing and many of their residents rely on disability or other kinds of assistance.
As she volunteers to help others, McCaleb, 56, also is trying to find a solution for her own family; she and two of her three children also lost everything in the flooding.
"My son was on top of his house waiting to be rescued," McCaleb said. "Material things can be replaced, but I'm super thankful my family's okay."
National and federal groups have also responded and are still conducting operations in west Tennessee. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been on-site to help with debris removal and as of last month had distributed nearly $4.6 billion to residents impacted by the severe storms and flooding, the agency said in an email.
McCaleb said some residents have asked about additional housing support from FEMA, and the agency said it was performing an assessment to determine the need for more direct aid. Individuals have until Oct. 25 to apply for assistance and can do so online or in person at the multiagency resource center in Waverly.
The American Red Cross has been putting unhoused people in hotel rooms and donating medical supplies, food, clothing and other items to help flood victims get back on their feet. A Red Cross representative said the organization has covered more than 1,800 overnight stays in emergency or hotel lodging, donated more than 22,000 meals and snacks and mobilized more than 200 volunteers to help with relief efforts both in-person and virtually.
More coordination between all flood response and readiness groups could be helpful, said Grey Collier, a spokeswoman for the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency. Collier said there is a huge cleanup effort underway in Waverly, and that she has worked with agencies she'd never heard of before. Collier said she wishes it were easier to know what resources are available, and who is working on what issues.
She said Waverly has managed to get multiple groups under one roof and to coordinate to help residents, but that it should be easier to manage.
"It's a shame that you don't have that from the get-go," Collier said. "It would be nice to have a platform in place where you can research all this. But of course until you need it, you don't know."
Collier said residents are also struggling to fill out online FEMA applications and encouraged them to appeal denials since rejections are often due to simple errors.
While groups work to help residents pick up the pieces and are looking ahead to infrastructure investment that will prevent future disasters, longtime residents like Cooley are simply taking it one day at a time. Many are faced with hard decisions like leaving the county for good. Cooley's potential move to Dickson County, he said, will be best for his kids.
"That's my only goal," Cooley said. "As a parent you want to do what's best for the kids."