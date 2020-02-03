“We now have the ability and resources to expand the types of invaluable services our clients rely on, while opening the doors to extend our reach to even more seniors throughout the region,” said Sandra Faber, executive director of Monadnock at Home.

The addition of Monadnock at Home is the latest for Catholic Charities New Hampshire, as it continues to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of diverse populations across New Hampshire.

In 2018, Catholic Charities New Hampshire acquired the CareGivers, which provides services to seniors and others in the Manchester and Nashua areas. In November, Catholic Charities acquired Liberty House, a transitional living program that supports homeless and at-risk veterans through substance-free housing and recovery services.