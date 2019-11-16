That’s compared to the 42 names voters saw 100 years ago, the first time New Hampshire held the nation’s earliest primary. Back then, voters selected delegates to the nominating conventions, rather than voting for the candidates themselves.
For the 2016 election, 58 candidates got on New Hampshire’s ballot. The all-time high for candidates was 1992, when 61 signed up.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD