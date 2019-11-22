During those extended visits on the sets, we had time to talk. He was into cameras and photography. Obviously, he was very comfortable being in front of the camera and I think he was a very visual person. The people who worked with him for years and years were absolutely like a family. When you were in that studio with them, you were witnessing a family. It was a family going about their business and their business was making a television show for kids.
The days I spent photographing in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” remain some of the greatest days of my 41-year career at the AP.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.