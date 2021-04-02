Reynolds (R) said in a statement that the bill protects the Second Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens.

“We will never be able to outlaw or prevent every single bad actor from getting a gun, but what we can do is ensure law-abiding citizens have full access to their constitutional rights while keeping Iowans safe,” she said.

AD

Democrats opposed the bill, calling it a dangerous reversal of common-sense safety measures that have helped keep Iowa safer than states that have lifted such restrictions.

AD

Currently, 22 states have laws that require background checks for all handgun sales at the point of sale and/or as part of a permit requirement, including Iowa for now. The remaining states do not require background checks on all sales.

The bill passed the Iowa Senate with Republican votes only on March 22. It cleared the House with the backing of only one Democrat.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

7 officers fired over death of Black inmate

Seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a Black jail inmate in Texas whose family members say may have been suffering a mental health crisis have been fired, a sheriff said.

AD

The detention officers violated sheriff’s office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said Thursday. An eighth officer resigned. The names of the officers haven’t been released.

AD

Scott, 26, was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a charge of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, authorities have said. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. Scott was released and police took him to the county jail.

While at the jail, Scott began to exhibit “some strange behavior,” Skinner said on March 19. Detention officers placed Scott on a restraint bed, used pepper spray and covered his face with a spit mask. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

AD

The Collin County medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death for Scott. The Texas Rangers were continuing to investigate Scott’s death, according to Skinner’s statement.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Couple held ahead of sailing to join ISIS

A newlywed husband and wife intent on fighting for the Islamic State group were arrested Thursday at a port near New York City as they attempted to board a cargo ship that an undercover law enforcement officer said would take them to Yemen, prosecutors said.

AD

James Bradley, 20, and Arwa Muthana, 29, were taken into custody on the gangplank at Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal in New Jersey, prosecutors said. They were charged in federal court in Manhattan with attempting and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

AD

Bradley and Muthana made an initial court appearance Thursday and were ordered jailed without bail.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement that the couple’s “plans to wage attacks against the United States have been thwarted.”

Bradley, of the Bronx, spent more than a year expressing support for Islamic State and speaking of his desire to join the group overseas or commit a terrorist attack in the U.S., prosecutors said. He also went by the name “Abdullah” and sought transit to the Middle East by cargo ship because he feared he might have been on a terrorist watch list, prosecutors said.

AD

Muthana, of Alabama, has also expressed support for ISIS and discussed with Bradley plans to travel together to the Middle East to fight on behalf of the group, prosecutors said. After her arrest, she waived her right to remain silent and said that she was willing to fight and kill Americans if it was for Allah, prosecutors said.

AD

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Woman gets 5 years for injection death

A Dallas woman was sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub dancer’s death by performing an illegal cosmetic butt injection on her in Missouri.

Nitica Deonte Lee, 49, was sentenced Thursday for involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of Daysha Phillips, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors said Lee traveled from her Dallas home to a hotel in Edmundson, a suburb near St. Louis’s main airport, where she injected the liquid silicone. Phillips, who was 22, died four days later after the silicone entered her bloodstream and became trapped in her lungs.

AD

AD

Three others accompanied Phillips. One backed out, and two others who received injections didn’t appear to suffer any ill effects, police said at the time.

Lee, who previously served time in prison for robbery, burglary and theft, was charged a few months after Phillips died. But she was a fugitive for five years before being arrested by Dallas police in July. Prosecutors said she spent some of that time in Mexico.