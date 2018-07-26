FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving heavy criticism for repeatedly referring to Grewal, the state’s attorney general, as “turban man” on air, Wednesday, July 25, The Record reports. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File) (Associated Press)

TRENTON, N.J. — The nation’s first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as “turban man.”

Gurbir Grewal (gur-BEHR’ GRAY’-wahl) tweeted on Thursday that he’s the 61st attorney general of New Jersey. He wrote: “I’m a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio.”

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Grewal’s recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state. Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said “if that offends you then don’t wear the turban and maybe I’ll remember your name.”

The station, known as New Jersey 101.5, said it has taken them off the air and is investigating. The station says it will have further comment shortly.

