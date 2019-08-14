NEW JERSEY

State working with EPA on lead issue

New Jersey authorities say they are working with federal officials to determine how widespread lead in Newark’s drinking water might be.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe spoke Wednesday at a news conference, days after word that two homes in New Jersey’s biggest city tested positive for lead in the water despite the use of filters.

McCabe says she is meeting in Washington on Thursday with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler about the issue.

She says officials are trying to get a handle on how widespread the issue is and emphasized that authorities have limited results.

Newark has distributed nearly 40,000 filters since last year because some homes with lead service lines tested positive for lead.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

U.S. attorney's office held in contempt

Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kan., improperly listened to recorded communications between inmates and their defense attorneys and willfully violated court orders during an independent investigation of the systemic practice, a judge said in a ruling that could potentially upend hundreds of federal convictions and sentences.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson, in a 188-page decision handed down late Tuesday, also held the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas in contempt, saying she would impose monetary sanctions against the government as punishment for violating orders to preserve evidence and turn over documents to the court-appointed special master investigating prosecutors’ use of video and phone recordings at the privately run Corrections Corp. of America detention center in Leavenworth, Kan.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister had no immediate comment. Federal Public Defender Melody Brannon declined to comment.

— Associated Press

Pulse museum opposed: A group of survivors and family members of those killed in a mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub have formed an organization to oppose the building of a private museum to honor the victims. Members of the Community Coalition Against a Pulse Museum said the nightclub should be torn down and the nightclub's owner should not build a private museum. Any memorial should be constructed on public property, and any money raised for the museum should be channeled to survivors, they said. The nonprofit raising money for a Pulse memorial and museum said it is using as a model those built to commemorate the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 attacks. "We respect the thoughts and opinions of everyone in the community who was affected by this tragic event and are taking them all into consideration on how we move forward," the OnePulse Foundation said in a statement Wednesday. The mass shooting at the gay nightclub killed 49 patrons and injured dozens more three years ago.

California officer mourned: Bells tolled Wednesday during a solemn California Highway Patrol ceremony for an officer killed Monday when a motorist he pulled over for a traffic stop grabbed a rifle and opened fire in a shooting rampage that wounded two more officers. The tribute for Andre Moye Jr. was held at the highway patrol's academy in the city of West Sacramento.

— From news services