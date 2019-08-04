NEW JERSEY

Man charged in death of au pair, her host

A man has been charged in the shooting deaths of his au pair girlfriend and her employer in Maplewood, N.J.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office said Joseph Porter, 27, of Elizabeth is charged with two counts of murder, weapons possession charges, and criminal restraint.

Maplewood police responding to a report of a woman being assaulted shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday found an injured woman lying in the street. She was pronounced dead at Beth Israel Medical Center and prosecutors identified her as Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26.

As officers canvassed the scene, the body of David Kimowitz, 40, was found in his home nearby. Police said Bermudez-Rodriguez was an au pair for the Kimowitz family and Porter had been dating her.

Porter was taken to Essex County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in Superior Court. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

— Associated Press

RFK granddaughter's funeral: Funeral arrangements have been announced for Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, a granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy. Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O'Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill's uncles, a funeral will be held Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville, Mass. A private burial service will follow. The Cape & Islands district attorney's office said Hill died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports. Hill, a Boston College student, was the only child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

DA says man threatened school: A Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats against Temple University and its police department as he was buying ammunition at a Walmart store, authorities say. The Bucks County district attorney's office said Patrick Buhler, 29, who has addresses in Morrisville and Mount Bethel, was arraigned Saturday on counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment. Authorities said he spoke to a customer at the Walmart in Tullytown on Wednesday about security at Temple University as he was buying five boxes of ammunition. He asked questions about campus police and the department's response time, "eventually making the statement: 'You will see something on the news in the next couple of days.' " Buhler was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $100,000. It is unknown whether he has an attorney.