WILMINGTON, Del. — A New Jersey man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of deliberately hitting another man with a car outside a Delaware restaurant.

A Superior Court jury convicted 26-year-old Elder Saavedra of Swedesboro last week of first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Lester Mateo of Penns Grove, New Jersey. Saavedra faces a mandatory life term when sentenced next year.

Authorities say Saavedra was escorted out of El Nuevo Rodeo restaurant in Bear in March 2017 after fighting with friends of Mateo, then took the SUV Mateo had just parked with the engine running, chased him down and struck him, pinning him against another vehicle.

Saavedra was being held in Pennsylvania on an immigration detainer when Delaware authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

