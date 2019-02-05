TRENTON, N.J. — The attorneys general of Pennsylvania and New Jersey have registered their objection to a Department of Justice legal opinion that could affect online gambling.

The opinion last month indicated federal laws against interstate transmission of gambling information could apply to online gambling. That reversed a 2011 DOJ opinion.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada have legalized online gambling and allow poker players to play online across the states. Pennsylvania began online gambling in 2017.

In a letter Tuesday, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said online gambling produces more than $350 million in annual revenue in the state.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Grewal in opposing the new opinion.

Grewal also filed a public records request for communications between the DOJ and casino groups opposed to online gambling.

