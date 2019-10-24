The state attorney general’s office says in a letter Trump National in Colts Neck has 30 days to respond. A message was left with the club seeking a response.
The state says the violations stem from August 2015 when the club sold alcohol to an already intoxicated person in violation of the license. The man pleaded guilty last year to a vehicular homicide charge in the death of his father.
