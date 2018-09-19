ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s takeover of Atlantic City’s assets and major decision-making power may be coming to an end soon.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is due in the seaside gambling city Thursday afternoon to make an announcement regarding the takeover.

It was launched in 2016 under his Republican predecessor Chris Christie, who, along with the state Legislature, determined that Atlantic City was unable or unwilling to make tough decisions to get its finances and its half-billion dollars in debt in order

State overseers terminated union contracts and reduced pay for police and firefighters, among other austerity measures.

Murphy campaigned on ending the takeover.

He replaced Christie’s overseers — who ran up $5 million in fees — with one of his own working for $1 a year.

