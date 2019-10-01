That’s according to a document obtained by The Associated Press through the state’s Open Public Records Act.

The Department of Environmental Protection began the inventory in January. But the effort took on new urgency after residents in part of the state’s biggest city were advised to stop drinking their tap water because of concerns about lead poisoning.

The DEP says the figure could increase as more information comes in.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD