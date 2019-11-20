A wrongful death lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages on behalf of Finch’s two children.
A federal lawsuit filed by Finch’s mother and her boyfriend says four police officers violated their constitutional rights by detaining and arresting them after the shooting.
The Wichita Eagle reports that both lawsuits were filed Monday.
The city’s law director, Jennifer Magana, hasn’t said if the city will represent the officers.
