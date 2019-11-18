The decision is based on a new California law that gives sex abuse victims far longer to sue.

Robson and Safechuck, who gained notoriety when they aired their accusations earlier this year in the Emmy-winning documentary “Leaving Neverland,” were in court for Monday’s brief hearing.

Lawyers for the Jackson estate say they accept the decision, but emphasize it is unrelated to the truthfulness of the allegations, which they have denounced as false.

