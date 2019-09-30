Civic leaders and community members gathered Sunday to unveil the controversial Elaine Massacre Memorial in Helena-West Helena.

Critics of the memorial took issue with it not being placed in Elaine, a declining farming community about 25 miles (40 miles) south of Helena-West Helena. The Elaine Legacy Center instead opted to host a separate commemorative event at the same time.

Legacy center president Rev. Mary Olson says that she believes the memorial should be in Elaine, where the people died.

