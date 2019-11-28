Prosecutors say Landes falsely reported in May 2018 that he had planted bombs at the Georgetown school and Walmart while claiming to be a Georgetown resident.

Such schemes, which cause police and SWAT teams to respond to fake emergencies, are known as “swatting.”

Authorities say the incident stemmed from an online feud between Landes and a Georgetown man, who himself is accused of falsely reporting shootings and other emergencies in five states.

