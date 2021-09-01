The state Department of Health reported a daily tally of 875 new cases statewide, with 11 additional deaths.
At the same time, a major medical provider reported progress toward its goal of universal vaccination among staff. Presbyterian Healthcare Services said at least 97% of its workforce of roughly 13,000 is now vaccinated or has met medical or religious exemptions.
The state is striving to expand surveillance testing among school-age populations to ensure that outbreaks don’t go undetected.
State Epidemiologist Christine Ross highlighted a troublesome trend of lower vaccination rates among Hispanic youths when compared with other racial and ethnic groups and the general population. Nearly 50% of the state identified itself as Hispanic on the 2020 census.
There were 213 hospitalizations for virus infections for the week ending Monday. About 19% of hospitalized patients have died over the course of the pandemic in New Mexico.
The rates of hospitalization were highest in Quay County, to the east, and San Juan Count in northwestern New Mexico.