The name of the officer who died was being withheld until his relatives could be notified.

The city’s mayor vowed to deliver justice to the man Wednesday afternoon as police from multiple agencies continued the search.

“Let there be no doubt that the combined law enforcement officers who are now working on this will find the suspect. Justice will be done,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The kidnapping was reported about 11 a.m. at an apartment complex where a man armed with a knife allegedly stole a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Advertisement

Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got onto Interstate 25, police said. Heading into oncoming traffic, police said the suspect drove south toward Albuquerque in the northbound lane.

The chase soon led to a crash involving four vehicles: two driven by police, one by the suspect with the victim inside, and another vehicle, police said.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that two people died in the crash, including one of the police officers and another motorist, in the fourth car who wasn’t involved in the chase.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am deeply saddened by the death of a Santa Fe police officer today while in the line of duty, as well as the tragic death of another motorist,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Police said the suspect managed to get away.

The kidnapping victim also managed to exit the vehicle and was taken to a hospital. Her name also wasn’t immediately released.

Advertisement

Police were asking area residents to stay in their homes as they searched for the suspect, while cellphones buzzed across the county with an emergency alert warning people to avoid the interstate, now a sprawling crime scene.

Mikaela McCray, a hostess at a restaurant near the crash scene, said the highway was full of police vehicles including at least one helicopter overhead.

___

Berry reported from Phoenix.

___