New Mexico Police: 7 injured in school bus crash

PORTALES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police on Wednesday were investigating a crash involving a school bus and a large commercial vehicle that left seven people hospitalized, including one with serious injuries.
Authorities did not provide any details about the cause, saying a crash reconstruction unit was on the scene and the investigation was ongoing.
A photo provided by state police shows a school bus with damage on its front end and on the left side near the rear of the vehicle. A large truck with a red cab can also be seen in a photo along with debris along the roadway.