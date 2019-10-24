The suspension comes as New Mexico (2-5) seeks to try to snap a four-game skid in their homecoming game against Hawaii (4-3) on Saturday.
Jones, who started seven games last year when New Mexico went 3-9, lost the starting job in preseason camp to junior college transfer Brandt Hughes.
Jones played in the second half of the season opener after Hughes suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
