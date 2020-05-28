“The Revenant,” his previous novel, came out in 2002 and told the story of a frontiersman in the Missouri Territory in the 1820s. It was adapted into a 2015 film of the same name and brought DiCaprio an Academy Award for best actor.
Punke is a former U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization and is currently vice president of global public policy at Amazon Web Services. His other books include the nonfiction releases “Fire and Brimstone: The North Butte Mining Disaster of 1917” and “Last Stand.”
