Hours-long gas lines have stretched through the area, as people seek fuel for their cars and generators. The search for fuel sent some from Louisiana over the state line into Mississippi, to places like Picayune and Poplarville, where the power was on and gas was flowing. At a Love’s Travel Stop in Poplarville, people were parked at the pumps with truck beds full of dozens of gas cans — filling them to take back to greater New Orleans.